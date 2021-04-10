Kareena Kapoor's latest picture post on Taimur Ali Khan stretching on a yoga mat is all of us on weekends!

New Delhi: Bollywood begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's treasure box of pictures on Instagram is a must-follow account for all her fans. The actress might have jumped on to the IG bandwagon quite late but she surely remains one of the most sought after ones.

Kareena Kapoor in her latest post shared a cutesy picture of son Taimur Ali Khan stretching on a yoga mat and that is possibly all of us on weekends. Her caption reads: Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know #LockdownYoga

With a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, to battle the second wave of the deadly novel coronavirus, several states have imposed night-curfews and other restrictions including Maharashtra where there is a mini-lockdown kind of a condition.

That explains Kareena's #Lockdownyoga hashtag, right?

Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages.

Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The duo became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021.

The duo has not yet revealed the name of their newest bundle of joy and no picture has been shared online.