New Delhi: With just a few days to go for the festival of lights, Bollywood seems to be immersed in a festive mood. On Thursday night, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actress hosted a Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai. Sara's many close friends attended her party.

What kept the social media abuzz was the presence of Sara's rumoured ex boyfriend - Kartik Aaryan. The actor arrived in style, looking dapper in a yellow kurta. The videos captured by Mumbai-based paps left everyone stunned.

The videos went viral on the internet as the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen entering Sara's house. He paired a bright yellow kurta with a white pyjama and kolhapuris. He sported a clean-shaved look for the bash. In a respectful gesture, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actor greeted paps with folded hands.

It is rumoured that the duo were a couple when Sara and Kartik were working together on Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. The two, however, reportedly parted ways after a while.

Even in the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, the host Karan Johar talked about their personal and professional lives. Karan also claimed that at one point, Sara and Ananya dated the same actor, Kartik Aaryan. Karan initiated the topic of Kartik by asking whether it's easier for them to be cordial with each other considering they once dated the same guy.

Playing safe, Sara mentioned, "I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, espically if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, 'Oh yeah, it doesn't really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does affect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that," Sara said.

She added, "I have realised, without sounding semi negative, there are actually no predicaments in this business. In my limited experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.