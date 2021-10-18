Kashmera Shah takes jibe at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, says 'I don't talk about managers'

New Delhi: Comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah has taken a new dig at Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife and it's all over social media. In a paparazzi video, Kashmera, her husband and kids are spotted on an outing by paps.

One of the shutterbugs, it appears, asked her about her family feud with Sunita Ahuja and Govinda. Kashmera confidently replied to this saying, she thinks Govinda is a great actor but she doesn't talk about managers.

She said, "Govinda ji is a very good actor. I really like him as an actor. But I don’t know anyone other than that. I don’t speak about managers," flashing a smile to the paps.

For the unversed, the family feud began when comedian Krushna Abhishek refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle Govinda, and Sunita Ahuja. This irked Sunita and she, in an interview, said that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face again.

Krushna's wife Kashmera came to his defence and insulted Sunita's position in the industry and claimed people only know her as Govinda's wife.

Later, Krushna had asked for forgiveness from his estranged uncle and his wife.

According to Krushna, his family feud with uncle Govinda and his family can be resolved. Krushna had asked for forgiveness, saying that he is extremely distressed by the confrontation. However, it appears the public feud is far from over.