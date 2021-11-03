हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif BRUTALLY trolled for recent 'face-job', haters call her 'Botox queen'!

Katrina Kaif got massively trolled for the apparent face-job and yet again a celebrity was targetted online by haters. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif's upcoming commercial outing Sooryavanshi promotions are in full swing. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar along a long hiatus and fans can't be happier. This Rohit Shetty entertainer is releasing after a delay of almost 2 years and will now open in theatres on November 5, 2021.

However, amid all the promotions, leading lady Katrina Kaif found herself in a tight spot online. Why? Well, some of the haters pointed out Kat's recent change in face after an apparent fix and even called her 'Botox Queen'. Check out some of the reactions here: 

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi'.

 

 

