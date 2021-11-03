Katrina Kaif BRUTALLY trolled for recent 'face-job', haters call her 'Botox queen'!

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif's upcoming commercial outing Sooryavanshi promotions are in full swing. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar along a long hiatus and fans can't be happier. This Rohit Shetty entertainer is releasing after a delay of almost 2 years and will now open in theatres on November 5, 2021.

However, amid all the promotions, leading lady Katrina Kaif found herself in a tight spot online. Why? Well, some of the haters pointed out Kat's recent change in face after an apparent fix and even called her 'Botox Queen'. Check out some of the reactions here:

Sir ab es flop actress botox queen katrina kaif ke sath kaam mat karna. https://t.co/kwmzjQVrmz — Ankit (@iAnkit____) October 26, 2021

Katrina is all Botox !!! What happened to herrr — (@Purple_Pebblez) October 30, 2021

showbiz is a tough place to be. 10 years is a long time in showbiz for women & she is there for much longer period. The only way to compete in a industry where people prefer young girls, she is trying to look much less her age. Thats all. — ZAF (@Zafrehman) October 30, 2021

Katrina got massively trolled for the apparent face-job and yet again a celebrity was targetted online by haters.

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi'.