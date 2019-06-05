Katrina Kaif spills black magic in Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit for 'Bharat' screening—Pics

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Katrina Kaif opted for a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble last night for 'Bharat' special screening in Mumbai. And needless to say that she looked like a million bucks.

Kat wore a full sleeves black blouse with flower printed flared skirt and a dupatta with shimmering border. She spilled black magic with her sheer presence at the special screening held at PVR Icon, Lower Parel in Mumbai.

Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared her look and jewellery details on his Instagram page. Check out her pictures and caption: Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry. Photo courtesy: @rahuljhangiani Styled by @tanghavri Makeup by @danielcbauer Hair by @amitthakur_hair #Sabyasachi #KatrinaKaif #SabyasachiJewelry #SS19 #TheWorldOfSabyasachi

Katrina was styled by Tanya Ghavri, who is also known for styling several other B-Town beauties.

'Bharat' has hit the screens today on Eid and from first reviews, looks like the film is a blockbuster already. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

It has an interesting and impressive line-up of supporting cast with the likes of Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

It has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well. The central theme which binds this period drama is Bharat's love for his nation.