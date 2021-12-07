Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Couple to take '7 pheras' under a glass 'mandap'

New Delhi: The countdown to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage began on Tuesday as the pre-wedding festivities got underway at the luxury hotel - Six Senses Fort Barara in Sawai Madhopur. Katrina and Vicky are said to be dating each other since 2019. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship with each other.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will reportedly take 'saat pheras' (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu rituals. A glass ‘mandap’ has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the ceremony.

The couple along with their family members have already arrived in the city for the ceremonial functions which will be held from December 7 till December 9. Since Monday afternoon, the Jaipur airport has been buzzing with activity as guests start arriving for the hush-hush wedding.

On the evening of December 6, Katrina and Vicky were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they left for Jaipur ahead of their grand wedding. On Tuesday morning, Katrina's close friend Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, along with their daughter Samairah, were snapped flying off to Jaipur.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also snapped at the Mumbai airport, as they left for Jaipur to attend the lavish wedding. Among other guests who were snapped were Shashank Khaitan, Natasha Dalal, Bosco Martis and Sharvari Wagh.

