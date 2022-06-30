Katrina 'loves' Hrithik Roshan's beard, drops message for Vicky Kaushal

NewsLifestylePeople
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently shared her reaction to Hrithik Roshan's new commercial for a beard grooming product on her social media handle.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently shared her reaction to Hrithik Roshan's new commercial for a beard grooming product on her social media handle.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old diva took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story on Hrithik Roshan's recent commercial, where he could be spotted sporting a rugged and well-maintained beard look, including a man bun with braided sides. Along with the commercial video of the grooming brand, Katrina wrote in her "Loving this Beardo vibe" with heart-eye and fire emojis.

Further, she went on to her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal and asked him to take some inspiration from Hrithik as she tagged him as well. "@vickyKaushal09 hmmm," along with a lost-in-thought emoticon.

In reaction to Katrina's story, Vicky as a doting husband went ahead and took Katrina's advice, also he dropped his message for the brand and wrote, "@beardo.official we need to talk !!!".

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina is is a part of 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. 

