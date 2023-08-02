trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643815
Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao Announce Pregnancy, Bigg Boss 9 Couple Share Photos From Pregnancy Shoot

Actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are expecting their first child together. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao Announce Pregnancy, Bigg Boss 9 Couple Share Photos From Pregnancy Shoot Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors and celebrity couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are expecting their first child together. The duo, who once also appeared on popular rality show 'Bigg Boss', announced their pregnancy on social media. 

Sharing a set of stunning photos, in which Rochelle was seen sporting an obvious baby bump, the actor wrote, "Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting! Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support. Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey! Keith & Rochelle + One."

Soon after the announcement was made, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to shower love on the couple. Archana Puran Singh wrote, "So happy for both of you". 

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira)

Among others, Bharti Singh, Sana Makbul, Sugandhaa S Misshra and Priya Malik also sent wishes to the couple. "Congratulations u guys dekha I guessed it right," Kishwer Merchant commented.

In the photos shared by Keith, Rochelle is seen looking serenely happy as she strikes pose with her husband in a pink outfit. After dating for some time, Keith and Rochelle got married in an intimate ceremony on March 4, 2018. 

Keith and Rochelle reportedly met in a church group and began dating. However, their relationship became a highlight when they participated together in Bigg Boss 9. 

Back then, several people also considered their romantic relationship a 'publicity stunt'. However, Keith proposed to Rochelle in 2018 and the couple got married in the Maldives.

 

 

