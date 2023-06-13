Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam Injures Her Chin, Shares Photos Of Stiches On Face

New Delhi: Archana Gautam, one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16, is currently a part of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ka Khiladi. The actor-turned politician, who reportedly had been giving a hard time to her fellow contestants, took to social media to share with her fans that she had suffered an injury.

Archana uploaded a few photos and a video informing her fans that she sustained an injury on her chin. The first photos shows her injured chin with a few stitches on it. She captioned the post writing, "Khatron Ke Khiladi ka pehela nishani". The second photo shows stitches on her chin and the caption reads, "First experience taako ka". A video shared by her gives a glimpse of the hospital where she received the medical treatment.

It is to be noted that within a few weeks of shooting, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, and Nyrra Banerji have reported to injured themselves while performing different stunts.

On Saturday, Anjum's colleague and best friend Shraddha Arya took to social media to upload a photo of her Kundali Bhagya co-star's bruised knees. The photo showed Anjum's bruised and swollen knees and also a few serious scratches on the right knee. It is unknown how she got the injury, but going by Shraddha's caption, it seems she was performing a stunt. In the caption, Shraddha wrote, "Come back home, you've already won for all of us. #KhatronKeKhiladi" She also added a red heart wrapped in a bandaid and crying emoji to her post.

The contestants of the thirteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.



Archana Gautam was recently seen on the Haarsh Limbachiyaa show 'Entertainment Ka Raat - Housefull'. The actress-turned-politician was one of the strongest participants in 'Bigg Boss 16'. She is known to speak her mind and often got into arguments and fights with her co-contestants. For this reason, fans cannot wait to see how she gets along with the other participants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.