Kiara Advani exudes glamorous vibes, flaunts her bare back in beige jumpsuit, video inside

NEW DELHI: Actress Kiara Advani, who is promoting her upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera', has been making regular appearances lately. Kiara, who is an absolute fashionista, and known to keep her style game on point, grabbed all eyeballs with her latest outing. On Wednesday, the actress was clicked in a beige-coloured jumpsuit as she slayed some serious fashion goals. She had her hair styled in half poytail and accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings and stilettos. The actress made everyone drool over her like anything with her stylist look.

The beige jumpsuit came with a halter neckline and backless detailing. In one of the videos, the actress is seen flaunting her bare back to cameras. Kiara rocked that peephole detailing in her jumpsuit with confidence and posed with all her awg before the shutterbugs. Watch the video below:

Attempting out-and-out masala entertainer for the first time, Kiara Advani has already created an uproar across social media with the teaser of 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Owing to her cute and sexy persona at the same time, the actress has hyped the wholesome entertainer leaving the internet ablaze.

Generating excitement and anticipation with her riveting chemistry with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara adds to the intrigue for 'Govinda Naam Mera' after the glimpse of the pairing in 'Lust Stories', which marked the turning point of her career. Looking forward to her third release of the year, Kiara Advani is set to add another feather to her cap, marking a hat-trick of success post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', earlier this year.