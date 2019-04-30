close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani gives rap a try

On the film front, the actress will next be seen in "Good News" and "Kabir Singh".

Kiara Advani gives rap a try

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has caught the rap fever. She took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen cutting her long hair while rapping about her hectic lifestyle. While social media has emerged as the place for millennials to rant, express and share their lives, Kiara chose to do it differently.

She goes on to rap about being a champ in balancing her traditions and her millennial lifestyle but her hair concerns have got the best of her. Her struggle with time and not being able to oil her hair much seem to be the reason behind this sudden urge to go for a shorter hairdo.

"I love my hair. Who doesn't, but the constant heat and product that goes into styling my hair for shoot and with my busy schedule I've got no time to take care of my hair. Even though I've got a modern take on most things in life, I like to stick to certain traditions, especially when it comes to beauty.

"I just couldn't deal with it anymore, which is why I decided to take matters in my own hands and chopped it off. Let's see if the new look catches on," Kiara said in a statement.

On the film front, the actress will next be seen in "Good News" and "Kabir Singh".

 

Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani moviesraprapperKabir SinghGood news
Next
Story

Hollywood director John Singleton dead after stroke

Must Watch

PT45S

PM Modi's duplicate from Congress files nomination against him from Varanasi