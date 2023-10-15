Kiara Advani Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Risque Bodycon Dress At Lakme Fashion Week - Watch

New Delhi: Kiara Advani is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She often takes the internet by fire with her stunning pictures but her airport appearances are fans' favourite. Her subtle look and bright smile always impress netizens but today she is making headlines for her out-of-the-box look at Lakme Fashion Week last night.

When it comes to combining elegance, beauty and style, Kiara Advani never fails to set an example for her fans and admirers. The actress stole the show in her black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Kiara walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

The strapless back sheer gown with golden motifs gave a glam look. What added more to her entire appearance was her long braided hairstyle. Her look and attire were unquestionably appropriate for this festive season.

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

She worked in movies such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', among others.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.