Kiara Advani looks jaw-droppingly hot in a gorgeous pink bikini - Watch video!

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani is a beach bum and her recent posts on Instagram are proof of the same.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday (June 10) to share a stunning throwback video of herself holidaying in Maldives wearing a pink bikini. The actress can also be seen donning large gold hoop earrings.

In the background of her latest video ‘Can We Kiss Forever? (feat. Adriana Proenza)’ is playing.

Check out the video:

Kiara captioned her post as, “Missing the sunshine & tan”.

Actress Alia Bhatt took to the comment section below and shared three fire emojis on Kiara’s hot throwback video.

The actress earlier on World Environment Day shared a stunning video of herself in a neon bikini from underwater. Kiara can be seen swimming along beautiful fishes in clean blue water.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' which was able to get a theatrical release on December 11, 2020, before the deadly second COVID-19 wave hit the country. The film is now available on Netflix.

The 28-years-old will next be seen in 'Shershaah', and then in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aryan, followed by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan.