हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks jaw-droppingly hot in a gorgeous pink bikini - Watch video!

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram on Thursday (June 10) to share a stunning throwback video of herself holidaying in Maldives wearing a pink bikini.

Kiara Advani looks jaw-droppingly hot in a gorgeous pink bikini - Watch video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani is a beach bum and her recent posts on Instagram are proof of the same.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday (June 10) to share a stunning throwback video of herself holidaying in Maldives wearing a pink bikini. The actress can also be seen donning large gold hoop earrings.

In the background of her latest video ‘Can We Kiss Forever? (feat. Adriana Proenza)’ is playing.

Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara captioned her post as, “Missing the sunshine & tan”. 

Actress Alia Bhatt took to the comment section below and shared three fire emojis on Kiara’s hot throwback video.

The actress earlier on World Environment Day shared a stunning video of herself in a neon bikini from underwater. Kiara can be seen swimming along beautiful fishes in clean blue water.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' which was able to get a theatrical release on December 11, 2020, before the deadly second COVID-19 wave hit the country. The film is now available on Netflix.

The 28-years-old will next be seen in 'Shershaah', and then in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' alongside Kartik Aryan, followed by 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara Advanibikni photoAlia Bhattindoo ki jawaniShershaahBhool Bhulaiyya 2Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Next
Story

Rakul Preet Singh invents a new dish but her brother says no to it - Watch hilarious video!

Must Watch

PT13M10S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day