Kiara Advani reacts to comparison with Hema Malini, says 'I'm honoured but..."

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is often adored for her beauty and charm. For this reason, she's often compared to veteran actress and 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini by many of her fans.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kiara revealed that she felt honoured to be compared to Hema Malini, however, she wants to look like herself as she is her own person.

She told ETimes, "It’s truly an honour to be compared to Hema ji, she’s so beautiful. I don’t know how to react to it. I mean, it’s great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself."

Bollywood lookalikes are all the rave now with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kiara's doppelgangers going viral on the internet.

In a previous interview with ETimes, Kiara spoke about the time her lookalike Aishwarya had recreated her look as Dimple Cheema from the film 'Shershaah'. While she was impressed with the avatar, she expressed that she doesn't want Aishwarya to be known as her doppelganger as she doesn't like that specific word.

Rather she said, "I know what she’s doing is flattering, but what’s interesting to me is that she’s a doctor in real life. She’s her own personality and it’s very sweet that she likes to recreate my looks. I’ve been told in the past that I look like someone and that’s great, but at the end of the day, you have to be the person who you really are."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Shershaah' alongside her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan.