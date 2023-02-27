topStoriesenglish2577564
NewsLifestylePeople
KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown, Netizens Troll Her Saying, ‘Reception Ka Gown Late Deliver Hua’ - Watch

Kiara Advani wore a red thigh-high slit gown at Zee Cine Awards, however, she got trolled as netizens felt she should have worn this outfit at her reception. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown, Netizens Troll Her Saying, ‘Reception Ka Gown Late Deliver Hua’ - Watch

New Delhi: Kiara Advani has been making headlines for quite sometime now, ever since she got hitched the ‘Shershaah’ co-actor Sidharth Malhotra in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Now, Kiara is back at work afte the wedding and recently, she was spotted at Zee Cine Awards where she stunned in a red coloured thigh-high slit gown. Staying true to her style, Kiara did not go heavy makeup or jewellery with the outfit. 

While netizens loved her outfit for the day, she was trolled for not wearing this particular outfit on her wedding reception. “She could have worn this in her reception,” a user commented. “This outfit is much better than her reception,” another user wrote. Some of the users even trolled her for not wearing sindoor and chooda post marriage. “What's wrong in wearing just a little sign of being an Indian married woman like sindoor n chooda,” a user wrote. "Esi rehti h indian married women after marriage," another user wrote.

Watch the video here

For her wedding reception, Kiara had opted for a floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom with emerald green jewellery.  

Kiara Advani won the ‘Star of the Year’ Award at Zine Cine Awards this year and expressed her gratitude on social media. “Only Gratitude Thank you for a motivating start to this year… A big big Thank you to the audience for giving me so much love and support️ promise to work harder and continue to give you my best always,” she captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara’s wedding. Later, they hosted a wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai.  

Live Tv

Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani trolledKiara Advani Zee Cine Awards dressKiara Advani wedding receptionKiara Advani weddingZee Cine Awards 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985