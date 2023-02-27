Kiara Advani Stuns In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown, Netizens Troll Her Saying, ‘Reception Ka Gown Late Deliver Hua’ - Watch

New Delhi: Kiara Advani has been making headlines for quite sometime now, ever since she got hitched the ‘Shershaah’ co-actor Sidharth Malhotra in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Now, Kiara is back at work afte the wedding and recently, she was spotted at Zee Cine Awards where she stunned in a red coloured thigh-high slit gown. Staying true to her style, Kiara did not go heavy makeup or jewellery with the outfit.

While netizens loved her outfit for the day, she was trolled for not wearing this particular outfit on her wedding reception. “She could have worn this in her reception,” a user commented. “This outfit is much better than her reception,” another user wrote. Some of the users even trolled her for not wearing sindoor and chooda post marriage. “What's wrong in wearing just a little sign of being an Indian married woman like sindoor n chooda,” a user wrote. "Esi rehti h indian married women after marriage," another user wrote.

Watch the video here

For her wedding reception, Kiara had opted for a floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom with emerald green jewellery.

Kiara Advani won the ‘Star of the Year’ Award at Zine Cine Awards this year and expressed her gratitude on social media. “Only Gratitude Thank you for a motivating start to this year… A big big Thank you to the audience for giving me so much love and support️ promise to work harder and continue to give you my best always,” she captioned the post.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara’s wedding. Later, they hosted a wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai.