Kiara Advani turns up the heat as she flaunts her toned midriff with new bikini pic

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani decided to kick-off the New Year on vacation in the Maldives. She had been updating her social media with stunning pictures from her vacation with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Pictures from Kiara Advani’s vacation in the Maldives have gone viral. The actress took to Instagram to share a stunning new picture of herself.

In the picture the actress is seen wearing a bright red flowy skirt with a high slit and a matching bikini top. She positioned herself at an angle and flaunted her toned legs and flawless figure as she looked away from the camera with a smile on her face.

Take a look at the beach beauty’s post below:

She was spotted leaving for her vacation from Mumbai airport with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She was asked about her relationship status on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show but chose not to divulge any information.

On the work front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen together in ‘Shershaah’. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom during the India-Pakistan War in Kargil in 1999. In the film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, Kiara will be playing the role of Sidharth’s love interest. The film is being bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.