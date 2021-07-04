हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wants her hot bikini body back, Janhvi Kapoor reacts!

Kiara took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 4) to share a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation in which she can be seen donning a bright yellow two-piece swimsuit with a white robe and a large straw hat.

Kiara Advani wants her hot bikini body back, Janhvi Kapoor reacts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani set the internet on fire with her stunning photo in a yellow bikini. The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 4) to share a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation in which she can be seen donning a bright yellow two-piece swimsuit with a white robe and a large straw hat.

In the background, we can see the breathtakingly beautiful sky and sea. The actress captioned her photo as, “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back  #throwback”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In no time the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress comment section was filled with fire emojis. Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Listen” along with two fire emojis. “Babe” along with a fire emoji wrote Bhumi Pednekar while Karisma Kapoor shared a yellow heart emoji.

This is not the first time that the 28 years old is missing her bikini-clad days. The actress often shares throwback photos of herself enjoying a beach vacation.

Kiara had earlier shared a gorgeous underwater photo of herself and captioned it as, “You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim #Throwback”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Shershaah opposite her rumoured beau Siddharth Malhotra.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiara AdvaniKiara Advani bikini photoJanhvi KapoorKarisma KapoorBhumi PednekarBhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Next
Story

'Heartbroken' Hina Khan reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce

Must Watch

PT8M16S

Bulldozer on former MP's building in Lucknow