Kiara Advani wants her hot bikini body back, Janhvi Kapoor reacts!

New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani set the internet on fire with her stunning photo in a yellow bikini. The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 4) to share a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation in which she can be seen donning a bright yellow two-piece swimsuit with a white robe and a large straw hat.

In the background, we can see the breathtakingly beautiful sky and sea. The actress captioned her photo as, “Dear Bikini Bod, pls come back #throwback”.

In no time the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress comment section was filled with fire emojis. Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Listen” along with two fire emojis. “Babe” along with a fire emoji wrote Bhumi Pednekar while Karisma Kapoor shared a yellow heart emoji.

This is not the first time that the 28 years old is missing her bikini-clad days. The actress often shares throwback photos of herself enjoying a beach vacation.

Kiara had earlier shared a gorgeous underwater photo of herself and captioned it as, “You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swim #Throwback”.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Shershaah opposite her rumoured beau Siddharth Malhotra.