NewsLifestylePeople
KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian reveals intimate details about her sex life with ex Pete Davidson

Even though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up over the summer, she is still dating Davidson in the newest season of her reality show 'The Kardashians'. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:32 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Kim Kardashian reveals intimate details about her sex life with ex Pete Davidson

WASHINGTON DC: American media personality Kim Kardashian recently revealed some intimate details of her sex life with her ex Pete Davidson to her grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell According to Fox News, Kim got into the details with her grandmother during the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'.

Even though Kim and Pete broke up over the summer, she is still dating Davidson in the newest season of her reality show. Without holding back on sharing sex details with her extended family, Kim said, "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" reported Fox News.

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you," Kardashian shared with Campbell. After realizing she had just shared very private details to her family and the cameras, Kardashian said, "I know that`s really creepy." 

However, Campbell pointedly asked, "Not in the lobby?"

Kardashian clarified that she and Davidson did not get down to business in the lobby.

In the same episode, Kim had Davidson on the phone for her family to speak with as he was relaying his excitement for travelling to space. As per Fox News, while the former 'Saturday Night Live' star was supposed to jet out on Jeff Bezos' rocket, he ended up not going. 

Live Tv

Kim KardashianPete Davidsonkim kardashian picsKim Kardashian boyfriendThe KardashiansKanye WestKim Kardashian divorce

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes