Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff clicked on a dinner date with a special friend—Photos

Krishna donned a mauve coloured sportswear and black gym tights along with white sneakers.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff was recently spotted at the popular hangout zone in Mumbai—Bastian. All the celebrities are often clicked at the place which has become a hub in Bandra.

Krishna was not alone and was clicked with a friend. Much like her brother, she too is a fitness enthusiast and regularly works out to flaunt a fit and fab body.

Krishna donned a mauve coloured sportswear and black gym tights along with white sneakers. She wore glasses and carried a cross-body sling bag.

Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Amit Ramsay)

Not just Krishna, in fact, her brother Tiger also visits Bastian quite regularly with rumoured ladylove Disha Patani. Also, the place is famous for its exquisite seafood.

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Meanwhile, another popular restaurant in Bandra—Yauatcha, known for Japenese cuisine is often flocked by B-Town celebs. Recently, actress Bhagyashree was seen there along with children Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani.

Also clicked at the restaurant were actors Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia D'Souza and filmmaker Sajid Khan.

 

Krishna Shroffkrishna shroff picsTiger ShroffDisha Patani
