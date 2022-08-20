New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has managed to impress fans with her work and that makes her one of the most sought-after faces in the brands' space too. Recently, Biba Fashion Ltd, the Indianwear Brand for women, has got Kriti as the Brand Ambassador for their contemporary Indian wear brand Rangriti.

The new Brand Ambassador, Kriti Sanon said, "Rangriti is making Indian wear fashionable, comfortable and affordable which enables women to experiment with their looks. I am looking forward to working with Rangriti to make Indian fashion more appealing and fun to women across geographies. I am extremely excited to partner with Rangriti and be a part of this wonderful journey."

Siddharath Bindra, MD of Biba Fashion Ltd. stated, "We are delighted to have Kriti Sanon on board as our Brand Ambassador for Rangriti. With her effortless style, high fashion quotient and free spirited attitude Kriti was the perfect choice for a brand that has similar values. She is extremely popular amongst the youth across Tier 1 & 2 cities and Rangriti is a fashion brand for the young and contemporary women who like to add a twist to their regular Indian wear."

The new collection offers everyday wear, party wear, festive wear and a range of accessories and bottom wear. With a wide range of elegant Kurtis, dresses, suit sets, indie tops, slim pants, and palazzos the brand aims at bringing variety and style to every woman’s closet.

Rangriti is retailed out of over 110 stores across India and is present in 250 Large format stores.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' co-starring Tiger Shroff. She also has 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aaryan, 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with Prabhas in her pipeline.