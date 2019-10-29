close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks pure gold in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree for Diwali celebrations—Photos

Kriti Sanon looks pure gold in a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree for Diwali celebrations—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The tall and talented 'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Sanon looked lit in a shimmering gold Manish Malhotra saree. She took to her Instagram handle and shared her Diwali celebrations look with fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Kriti's glamourous look was for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash at his residence. The B-Town favourite fashion guru shared the details of her look in an Insta post.

She wore a gold-brown saree which had reflective gold and an antique gold zari work on it.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar. The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers unveiled the trailer on September 27 and it received a warm response from the fans.

The film hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

Next, she will be seen in ace filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

 

 

 

 

 

 

