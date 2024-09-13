Kumkum Bhagya Actress Gets Manhandled At Lalbaugcha Raja On Her Darshan; Reveals Shocking Details

New Delhi: Many devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja for their darshan as it is claimed that one who visits this Ganpati Pandal all their wish gets fulfilled. There are several celebrities too who believe in the divine blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja, but sometimes handling the crowd gets difficult for security and often there are several videos that have been leaked online where they misbehave and manhandle the people. But this time TV actress Simran Budharup who has been a part of popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya faced a disheartening situation on her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Watch the video of Simran being manhandled at Lalbaugcha Raja



Simran took to her Instagram and shared the bitter experience, she wrote," Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behaviour of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother’s phone while she was clicking the picture (she was In The queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her. I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behaviour them they tried snatching my phone too (it’s In this video where I am yelling “Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap). It was only when they discovered I’m an actor that they backed off."

She further revealed," This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it’s the staff’s responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees"

Many netizens came out in support of the actress and called the entire situation dangerous and inhuman.

What's your say in this entire scenario?