Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Disha Patani Sets The Ramp Ablaze In Plunging Neckline Blouse, Pastel Lehenga

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani exuded confidence and glamour with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Turning muse for Kalki, Disha looked charming in a beauteous pastel colour plunging-neck blouse and lehenga set adorned with intricate floral embroidery.

Disha oozed hotness in this ethnic ensemble. To complement her outfit, she chose for minimal make-up and styled her hair in soft loose curls. On walking the ramp, Disha said, "I had a blast... the outfit is extremely comfortable. It is romantic. It is ethereal. I am a minimalistic sort of girl. I prefer being comfortable and wearing something that feels like me." She further added, "Also, I believe that one should wear an outfit and not have an outfit wear you."

Recently, Actor Disha Patani remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of their film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' 7th anniversary.Sharing the video, she wrote, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema. Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard, life’s too short for regrets! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace”

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Yodha'. The film is all set to release on December 8. Although, the film will have a clash with Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas'.

Moreover, Disha Patani also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in her kitty. 'Kalki 2898 AD' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has a global release date of January 12, 2024. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.