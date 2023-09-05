Lalit Modi Spotted With Supermodel Ujjwala Raut, Netizens Ask 'Is He Dating Again After Break Up With Sushmita Sen'

New Delhi: Indian businessman and embattled IPL owner Lalit Modi has hit the headlines after he attended the wedding of former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and his British partner Trina, in London on Sunday. The event was also attended by high-profile guests including Nita Ambani, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and model Ujjwala Raut.



The former IPL chairman was spotted with supermodel Ujjwala at the wedding ceremony. A picture of the duo posing together at the event surfaced on the internet and raised many eyebrows. Lalit Modi, the fugitive founder of the IPL, was shown smiling while posing with supermodel Ujjwala Raut. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Several publications even referred to as a pair, with Ujjwala being referred to as Lalit Modi's 'girlfriend' in the captions.



While Lalit was dressed up in a formal suit, Ujjwala rocked a lavender-hued gown and looked as gorgeous as ever. Both of them happily posed for a camera on the stairs. Netizens too were surprised to see Lalit Modi's photo with Ujjwala and began speculating if the entrepreneur has found love again.

So, Lalit Modi is Lawyer Harish Salve's one of friends. Lalit Modi and his girlfriend and model Ujjwala Raut at the wedding. https://t.co/0nOitOrAhr pic.twitter.com/W7eJKWIyrG — Narrative Fixer (@LtlBud) September 4, 2023

Former Solicitor General of India #HarishSalve gets married for the 3rd time at the age of 68.



Wedding Reception In London, attended by Ujjwala Raut, Nita Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, Lalit Modi and others.pic.twitter.com/6aLrEmiVRv — Megh Update (@MeghUpdates) September 4, 2023

Former Solicitor general of India, #HarishSalve got married for the 3rd time. Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi amongst others attended the ceremony.



Hopefully he is lucky the third time. pic.twitter.com/RVSPXyTujC September 4, 2023

Member of the high-level committee formed by the Modi govt on 'One Nation, One Election', Harish Salve enjoying with fugitive Lalit Modi who looted India's money.



And for calling him a thief, Rahul Gandhi Ji was suspended from the parliament. pic.twitter.com/RUJKVNfyck — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) September 4, 2023

In June 2022, Lalit Modi hogged all the attention after he announced that he is dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He shared a series of photos from their vacation. However, two months later, Lalit removed their pictures from his bio and left people wondering if their relationship had come to an end.

Speaking of Ujjwala, she is considered one of the original supermodels in the Indian fashion scene during the 90s. She marked her career in the modeling industry at the age of 17, as a commerce student. By the late 90s, Ujjwala Raut was considered one of the top models in the country who would walk the ramp for several international designers and labels like Roberto Cavalli, Hugo Boss, Gucci and many more.



She got married to Maxwell Sterry in June 2004 and the couple got divorced in 2011. They have a daughter named Ksha. Her father is a former Deputy Commissioner of Police.