LIVE Updates | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Nick Jonas Showers Love On Priyanka Chopra At Live Concert

The buzz is strong that Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana has bagged his next project and is all set to star in the biopic of 'Maharaja Of Indian Cricket' Sourav Ganguly. While there is no official confirmation on the same, a film shoot is expected to begin in December.

Ahead of the release of his film, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani sought blessings at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati on Tuesday morning.