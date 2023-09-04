LIVE Updates | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Nick Jonas Showers Love On Priyanka Chopra At Live Concert
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry, Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Latest Entertainment Buzz: Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest updates from the entertainment and showbiz industry. From all the hot gossip to the latest trends, the latest buzz, break-up and patch-up rumours, Box Office numbers and celebrities' statements, this blog is the end of your quest for an extra dose of entertainment.
The buzz is strong that Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurrana has bagged his next project and is all set to star in the biopic of 'Maharaja Of Indian Cricket' Sourav Ganguly. While there is no official confirmation on the same, a film shoot is expected to begin in December.
Ahead of the release of his film, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani sought blessings at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati on Tuesday morning.
Entertainment Update: Nick Jonas's Love Gesture For Priyanka Chopra
Singer Nick Jonas serenaded his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, at the recent Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas. Several video from the event surfaced on the internet where Nick is seen exchanging some moments with his wife, leaving their fans in awe.
Entertainment Update: Is Ishaan Khatter Dating Chandni Bainz?
Actor Ishaan Khatter has reportedly found love again after his break-up with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Several reports suggest that the 'Dhadak' actor has been dating Malaysian-Indian model Chandni Bainz. A picture of the duo on the bike had gone viral a few days back and ever since reports about the mystery girl in Ishaan's life were high on the buzzword.
Bollywood News: Over 7 Lakh Tickets Sold For 'Jawan'
Even before its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-drama Jawan's advance booking appears to be on an unstoppable trajectory. The film has reportedly sold over 7 lakh tickets in advance booking. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already grossed a remarkable Rs 21.14 crore in India.
Entertainment News: Ektaa Kapoor To Host Success Bash For Dream Girl 2
Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is basking in the blockbuster success of her recent release 'Dream Girl 2', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film, upon its release, has become the audience's favorite, and it performed phenomenally at the Box With the stupendous success coming in for the film, Ektaa is reportedly planning to organize an intimate success party to commemorate the victory of the franchise and the unanimous love from the masses.
Madhuri Dixit Skips Khalnayak Reunion, Subhash Ghai Pulls Sanjay Dutt's Leg
Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit skipped the Khalnayak reunion which was hosted by the makers to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film. The actress did not attend the event and sent her wishes to the team through a video. A premiere night event was held in Mumbai on Monday night and was attended by Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun.
At the event, while talking about the film, Ghai took a jibe at Sanjay Dutt and said, "Yeh bolta tha picture bohot door tak jaayegi par dekhta tha Madhuri ki taraf. Dutt was shocked at Ghai's comment and laughed but stayed silent. For the unversed, Madhuri and Sanjay were rumoured to be dating during the shooting of the film. They worked together in several films, including 'Saajan'.
Entertainment Update: Malaika Arora Drops Cryptic Post
Amid the breakup rumours of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the actress-dancer and famous television personality recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post addressing the rough patch in their relationship. The post read, " A woman becomes a reflection of how you treat her. If you don’t like how she’s acting, look at how you are treating her." She also shared a Good Morning note which read, “The best way to take care of the future is to take care of the present moment."
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup rumours made headlines after netizens noticed that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked Arjun's latest social media pictures.
Vijay Deverakonda To Donate Rs 1 Crore To 100 Families
South star Vijay Deverakonda was promoting his latest released 'Kushi' in Visakhapatnam when he announced that he would contribute Rs 1 crore from his 'Kushi' pay to 100 needy households. He stated that he would contribute Rs 1 lakh to 100 families to spread 'kushi' among his admirers. 'Kushi' starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been performing well at the Box Office despite mixed reviews from critics.
Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan Offers Prayers At Tirupati Temple
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan and manager Nayanthara offered prayers at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati on Tuesday. 'Jawan' lead female star Nayanthara was also accomapnied by Shah Rukh as they offered their prayers at famous hill shrine.
Entertainment Update: Ayushmann Khurrana To Do Biopic On Saurav Ganguly?
Sports biopics are a hit formula in Indian cinema. The cine buzz has been holding their excitement ever since an announcement was made on Sourav Ganguly's biopic. Now, the buzz is strong that Ayushmann Khurrana has bagged the meaty project and the actor dropped a major hint about it during 'Dream Girl 2' promotions. Reports also suggests that the filming of the film will start in December. Interestingly, it was initially rumored that Ranbir Kapoor was in discussions to essay the role of Ganguly in the biopic.
Entertainment Update: Urvashi Rautela Shares Pakistani Bowler Naseem Shah's Photo
Actress Urvashi Rautela got into limelight once again after she shared a picture of Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah on her Instagram Stories. A Reddit user shared the screenshot on the platform with a caption of three crying emojis. Soon after, netizens slammed the actress and accused her of stalking the Pak bowler. A user wrote, "She is a creep." Another user wrote, "She is stalking Naseem Shah, that young Pakistani bowler, like she did with Pant." In 2022, Urvashi hit the headlines after she wished Naseem on his birthday and initiated dating rumours. Meanwhile, in the past, Urvashi grabbed much attention after she indirectly accused and made several claims about Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Urvashi loves Naseem Shah pic.twitter.com/VYWt9RtQ1k
— Muhammad Noman (@nomanedits) September 2, 2023
Spotted: Ananya Panday Stuns In White Top, Denim Shorts
The 'Dream Girl 2' glows after the success of her recent release. She was snapped by the paps in Mumbai looking stunning in a white crop top paired with blue denim shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with a pair of Prada flip-flops.
Rang De Basanti: Daler Mehndi Talks About His Latest Track In Bhojpuri Film
Veteran singer Daler Mehndi talked about his latest song in the Bhojpuri film, ‘Rang De Basanti’, directed by Premanshu Singh and starring Khesari Lal Yadav, Rati Pandey, Diana Khan, Amit Tiwari, Mir Sarwar, Feroz Khan, Raj Premi and Sujan Singh, among others. He told ANI, “It is a Bhojpuri movie. The song will be played in every home and people will love to listen to it. The song is incredibly powerful. After signing it, I felt fantastic. Being a native of Patna, Bihar, the Bhojpuri language and industry are both close to me.”
Actor Khesari Lal also added, “His (Daler Mehndi's) voice was essential for the song. His voice amplified the song's already potent impact. For us and for society, he is a legend. The movie and the song got his blessings. This is a matter of pride for the entire team and Bhojpuri society.
Trending: Rohman Shawl Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Ex-GF Sushmita Sen's Daughter
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Monday shared a special post for the actor’s daughter Renee on her 24th birthday. Taking to Instagram story, Rohman shared a picture featuring childhood pictures of Renee with Sushmita. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy 24 to you too.”
As her daughter Renee turned 24, Sushmita Sen penned a beautiful note in which she poured her heart out and also posted series of pictures of Renee. "Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love!! Today my baby turns as old as I was, when I had her!!! I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person…one I can still hear saying 'you are my destiny' We love you Shona @reneesen47 Here’s to your happiness always!!! #duggadugga #Alisah #Maa."
Viral: Video Of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Project Goes Viral
Fans are super excited about the reunion of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan after a gap of 17 years. After a photo of Big B and SRK sent the Internet into a frenzy, a video surfaced of the Dons of Bollywood running towards something and everyone’s wondering what it could be. The video was released with no information on the upcoming project just the words – “Coming Soon!"
Bollywood Buzz: Big Update On 'Aashiqui 3'?
Kartik Aaryan, Anurag Basu and Pritam were snapped at the T-Series office today by the paparazzi. Fans are guessing if 'Aashiqui 3' is getting on the floors soon and they just 'cannot wait for it.'
'Khalnayak' Re-Release: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai Reunite
Celebration time as Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff-starrer iconic movie ‘Khalnayak’ is re-releasing in theatres on September 5 to celebrate 30 years of the film. Director Subhash Ghai, Balaram Prasad a.k.a Sanjay Dutt, Ram Kumar Sinha a.k.a Jackie Shroff reunited for the film’s screening. ‘Choli Ke Pooche Kya Hai’ singers la Arun and Alka Yagnik also graced the event. Sanjay Dutt looked handsome in a blue that he teamed up with a pyjama. And amped up his look with a shawl and a pair of black sunglasses. Jackie Shroff opted for a classic black shirt and denim. ‘Khalnayak’ team cut the cake together and celebrated the 30 years of the film. Don’t miss the big smile on their faces.
Spotted: Shahid Kapoor Looks Dapper In Gym Wear
Shahid Kapoor got snapped by the paps today in Bandra. The actor sported sassy gym wear as he made his way to the gym. The actor looked dapper in a white t-shirt, shorts and black pullover. He paired his look with a pair of white sneakers and black shades.
Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopra Opens Up On His Physical Training
Actor Gaurav Chopra, who acted in films such as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, and ‘Rana Naidu’, talked about his role of Lieutenant Colonel, Devendra Rawat in ‘Gadar 2’ and the physical training he underwent for playing the character on-screen. From putting on 9 kg weight, training and living with real-life army officers to pulling off a sensational stunt with a real tank without any safety support and security, he tried to give his best for the role.
He shared, "Well, it feels like a reward from God. I have always believed that the higher the risk, the higher the reward. After Covid-19, I consciously decided to step out of my comfort zone and only be a part of projects selectively that challenge my potential as an actor like never before. I believe when the intentions are right, God also supports you and that's how, I zeroed up on projects that could showcase me in unexpected light, like ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Rana Naidu’ and ‘Gadar 2’ all, one after the other. I was very confident mentally after Rana Naidu, especially because I was bestowed with two special award honours for my character of Prince. However, at the same time, I was also certain in my mind that I can't afford to be complacent and hence, I always need to be on top of my game each and every day to push myself beyond regular limits."
Viral: Navya Naveli Nanda Drops New Pics, Suhana Khan Is All Praises
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, on Monday, posted a monochrome picture where she looked mesmerising. She shared a picture on Instagram and dropped a black heart, camera and panda emoticons in the caption. Navya wore a tube dress and looked gorgeous in minimal makeup and limited jewellery. BFF Suhana Khan was among the first to drop a comment to the post and wrote, "Omg so pretty" with a smiling face with heart eyes emojis. Fans also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.
Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Alia Bhatt Remembers Her Late Father-In-Law
Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. On his birth anniversary, daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt shared a happy throwback photo remembering him. She captioned the picture, 'Always with us…Always' with a white heart emoji. The photo from Alia Bhatt's wedding day featured Ranbir Kapoor holding his dad's photograph during their sangeet ceremony.
Bollywood Buzz: Kartik, Sara Look Adorable In Selfie Together
Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan were recently captured sharing hugs and laughter at Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success party. Now an inside photo of the duo posing with their friend Kriti Sanon has gone viral. In the photo, Sara and Kartik donned their brightest smiles along with Kriti Sanon. The trio looked the happiest.
Latest Updates: Taher Shabbir Opens Up On His Character In 'Kaala'
Actor Taher Shabbir, who is gearing up to play the negative part in the upcoming crime series ‘Kaala’, opened up about what intrigued him the most about his character, and how he understood him better. The world of 'Kaala' is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Taher plays the character of Naman Arya in the series.
Talking about the same, Taher said: "Naman is pure evil from the onset. It's because he has never known any better. He's a reflection of his upbringing and a highly disturbed one. He only understands power and victory. He is the one who will love to hate. What intrigued me is how Naman thinks, his past, the grit and resolve. My character is the mother of all the deception and hidden agendas in the show. Naman trusts no one and constantly deceives and forges ways. Most importantly, I just love playing a villain in a Bejoy Nambiar project."
Bollywood News: Neha Dhupia Adorably Teases Hubby Angad Bedi- Watch
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi never miss a chance to set couple goals whether on-screen or off-screen. On Monday, Neha treated fans with candid moments of herself with her husband Angad on the onsets. In the video, Neha is seen teasing Angad by messing with his hair on the shoot sets. The duo were seen dressed in their gym outfits. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “#onset #bts … where bad hair days are good hair days !!!! Ab kaun samjhaye Inhe @angadbedi … post gym look wali acting !!!”
'Khalnayak' Re-Release: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Working With Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-starrer iconic movie ‘Khalnayak’ is re-releasing in theatres on September 5 to celebrate 30 years of the film. Madhuri felt ecstatic about it and said, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of ‘Khalnayak’ on completing thirty years. We had a great time filming the movie. It is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to ‘Khalnayak’ and hope you enjoy watching it again in theatres.”
Latest Updates: Paloma Dhillon Gets Teary-Eyed At 'Dono' Trailer Launch
At the highly anticipated trailer launch of the upcoming blockbuster film DONO, Bollywood sensation Paloma Dhillon left fans and fellow actors in awe as she got unexpectedly emotional while sharing her thoughts on the film's journey. In a heartfelt moment, she revealed, "This film has been a journey of a lifetime for me."
Bollywood News: Dharmendra Sends Heartwarming Message For Rajveer Deol On His Debut
Proud grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared a heartwarming message for his grandson Rajveer Deol, who is making his acting debut in ‘Dono’. During the trailer launch event, a special video message by Dharmendra was played. Also, Rajshri Productions posted a video on their Instagram handle. Dharmendra in Hindi said, “One day, when Sunny told me that my grandson Rajveer is making his debut, the news made me so happy as a grandfather. The film is being produced by Rajshri Productions, and I know it will be a great film. I wish both Rajveer and Paloma the best because I know what it feels like to be a newcomer in this industry. I pray for everyone and film to do well.”
Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Throwback to 'Karz' Actor's Unforgettable Performances
Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others. Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin. On the occassion of Late Actor Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, here's a lookback at the iconic roles played by the veteran actor.
Bollywood Buzz: Sara Ali Khan Is Back To Work
Sara Ali Khan, one of the most well-known as well as talented actresses of this generation, is basking in the success of her latest blockbuster film, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ where she portrayed the character of ‘Soumya’. The actress has now kick-started her shoot for an unannounced project and took to her Instagram to share glimpses on her social media from the sets for her upcoming film! Seeing these updates has gotten netizens all excited about what’s cooking!
Bollywood Celebs Remember Rishi Kapoor On Late Actor's 71st Birth Anniversary
Several big celebs remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle…Always in our heart. Miss You.”Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a throwback which she captioned, “Chintu miss you buddy, it’s 4th Sept Celebrate!!!”
Tollywood Trending: Vijay-Samantha's 'Kushi' Declared Blockbuster
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' has been proving its merit on the big screens worldwide since its release. The romantic entertainer has been welcomed with massive love from the fans and the audiences across the world and they like the desirable and fresh pairing of the lead cast.
Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor On 71st Birth Anniversary
Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared a video featuring Rishi’s iconic songs.
She captioned the post, “In remembrance,” followed by a joined hands emoticon.
Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, Rishi touched the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.
Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April, 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.
Dulquer Salmaan Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Amal Sufiya On Her Birthday
Setting couple trends for all, Dulquer Salmaan penned a warm birthday for his beloved wife Amal Sufiya. Have a look:
Dream Girl 2's Box Office Collection Boosts On Second Sunday
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' continued to hoist the flag at the box office since its release. While the film performed stupendously in the initial days, 'Dream Girl 2' collects 8.1 Cr on the second Sunday. After demonstrating a strong hold on Friday, the film was expected to fetch these phenomenal runs in the second weekend.
Priyanka Chopra Calls Husband Nick Jonas 'Dreamy'
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas shelled out major couple goals in latest pictures. Heading out during the day, the actress shared a series of pictures. Looking glamorous, Priyanka Chopra could be seen gushing over her husband Nick Jonas.
Bollywood Update: 80% Early Morning Shows Of Jawan Booked In Tirputai Cinema
The advance booking for 'Jawan' doesn't seem to stop and is constantly filling the seats in the cinema halls. An example of its madness among the audience is well witnessed as the 6 AM show for the first day, i.e. September 7, for the Telugu dubbed version at NVR Jaysyam theatres in Tirupati is already 80 percent full. This is the first time any Hindi film attracted such a crowd in the south market. The film is all set to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7, 2023.
Showbiz News: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Pose For Family Pic
B-Town heartthrob Shahid Kapoor recently attended the intimate wedding of his half brother Ruhaan Kapoor this weekend. The actor along with his wife Mira Rajput posed for a family photo that included the Kapoors and Pahwas. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapoor got married to Seema Bhargava Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa's daughter Manukriti Pahwa.
Bollywood News: Fukrey 3 Character Posters OUT
Taking fans for a ride, Excel Entertainment dropped thrilling posters of the much-awaited iconic franshise comedy 'Fukrey 3'. Peaking excitement with these character posters, characters Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji looked charismatic in the latest series of pictures. This dynamic reunion promises triple the madness on the big screen.
Trending News: Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra Patch Up Again
Days after Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra mudslinging each other and calling names, the former Bigg Boss contestants decided to rekindle their friendship. The actresses decided to put their differences aside hugging it out in front of the media last night, September 3. They were also seen vibing on a song.
Bollywood Update: Kiara Advani Trips In High Heels
Actress Kiara Advani recently attended an event in Mumbai where she almost lost her balance in high heels and was about to fall on Kareena Kapoor's lap. The 'Shershaah' actress was seen standing next to Arjun Kapoor on the stage when she almost tripped and fell. Fortunately, she found her balance and Arjun also extended a hand of help.
Bollywood Update: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Breaches Rs 500 Crore-Mark
'Gadar 2' has not only breached the Rs 500 crore mark but has also become the fastest Hindi film to do so. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol starrer minted Rs 8.50 crore on its 4th Sunday, pushing the film's total to Rs 501.87 crore in India.
Trending News: Spanish Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested
Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara, best known for his role in 'My Fault', has been arrested during the Venice Film Festival. Guevara had an active international warrant out on him for an alleged sexual assault in France, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The court of appeals will rule on his case before the extradition proceeding can begin. The arrest was made on September 2, a day before he was set to receive a Best Young Actor honour given out by Filming Italy.
Entertainment Update: Disha Patani Flies Out Of Mumbai
Actress and B-Town bombshell Disha Patani was captured at Mumbai airport on Monday morning. The actress was seen solo at the airport and looked all fit and fab in casual wear.
Entertainment News: Sara Ali Khan Shares Fun Photos With Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim never miss the chance to set some relatable sibling goals. On Sunday, the ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ actor treated fans with her fun-filled pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared cute yet hilarious moments featuring her brother Ibrahim.
Entertainment News: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Heading For Divorce?
American singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas and 'Game Of Thrones' alum Sophie Turner are reportedly heading towards divorce. A TMZ report stated that not all is well within the couple since last six months. The report also stated that Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 LA-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie.
Bollywood Latest News: Hema Malini, Daughters Skip Gadar 2 Bash
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and makers of 'Gadar 2' hosted a grand star-studded bash in Mumbai on Saturday night to celebrate the success of the film. The party saw several prominent names from the industry including all the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, along with Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya with son Aryaman, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. However, Bollywood's evergreen and 'Dream Girl' star Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were missing from the bash