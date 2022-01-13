हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer shows a slight improvement, remains in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago.

Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer shows a slight improvement, remains in ICU
Pic Courtesy: IANS photo

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar`s health condition has slightly improved. However, she will continue to remain in the ICU ward of Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital.

"Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health," Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the iconic singer, said. 

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago. After learning about Lata Mangeshkar`s health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery. 

"Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Lata Mangeshkar.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lata Mangeshkarlata mangeshkar health updateLata Mangeshkar COVID positiveCoronavirusOmicron
Next
Story

Hot Scoop: Mouni Roy and boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's big fat wedding on THIS date?

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Election Rush: Another minister of Yogi government resigns