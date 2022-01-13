Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer shows a slight improvement, remains in ICU

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar`s health condition has slightly improved. However, she will continue to remain in the ICU ward of Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital.

"Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health," Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the iconic singer, said.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health: Dr Pratit Samdani (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kggGghjqHt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago. After learning about Lata Mangeshkar`s health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8DR3P0qbIR — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

"Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Lata Mangeshkar.