Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer shows a slight improvement, remains in ICU

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar`s health condition has slightly improved. However, she will continue to remain in the ICU ward of Mumbai`s Breach Candy Hospital.
"Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health," Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the iconic singer, said.
For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago. After learning about Lata Mangeshkar`s health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.
"Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the health of Lata Mangeshkar.