Lip Job, Weight Loss, Looking Old: Netizens Troll Alia Bhatt for 'Looking Different' At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

NEW DELHI: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned a year older on Saturday (Feb 25) and he ringed in his birthday with some of his friends from the film industry. The renowned filmmaker hosted an intimate birthday bash in Mumbai on Friday night that saw his family members and a few close friends from the tinsel town.

B-Town celebrities who were seen attending his birthday bash yesterday included names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari. The celebs were spotted arriving at Bhansali's residence for the birthday celebrations, and the event pictures are all over the internet.

Alia, who collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', dressed up in a white outfit for the event. She was clicked inside her car as she made her way to the venue. While she managed to look stunning in the white satin co-ord set and rounded off her look with a pearl statement, dewy makeup and her hair tied behind, netizens started trolling the actor for her 'different look' and a few speculated if she has gone under the knife.

A few users alleged that the actor has not eaten for days as she appeared to be extremely skinny in her latest outing, and questioned her why is she in a rush to get back into shape.

A few days back, Alia slammed a media outlet for invading her privacy by clicking her pictures at her residence without her consent. Alia took to Instagram, where she stated and called out the publication for posting pictures of her without her consent. The actress went on to tag the Mumbai Police. She wrote: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone`s privacy and it`s safe to say all lines were crossed."

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, and the Hollywood flick 'Heart Of Stone'.