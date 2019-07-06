close

saman khan

'Little' fan serenades Salman Khan with Stevie Wonder song

Salman Khan on Friday night shared a video on Twitter. In the clip, the girl is seen singing 'Isn't she lovely' as the "Dabangg" star listens to her in awe. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Mumbai: With a purple guitar in her hand, a young girl swept superstar Salman Khan off his feet as she sang a song by legendary American musician Stevie Wonder.

Salman on Friday night shared a video on Twitter. In the clip, the girl is seen singing "Isn't she lovely" as the "Dabangg" star listens to her in awe. 

Salman captioned the video: "My superstar sitara."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My superstar Sitara . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The 53-year-old star has become very active on social media lately. He has been giving his fans a sneak peek into his personal life and fitness regime. 

The actor, who was last seen in "Bharat", is currently busy shooting for "Dabangg 3". He will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in "Inshallah".

