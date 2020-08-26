हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Mumbai police for allowing Rhea to enter the morgue

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the investigation process is in full swing. With new developments coming to fore, the probe will intensify in the coming days. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 11:15
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the investigation process is in full swing. With new developments coming to fore, the probe will intensify in the coming days. 

After the CBI officials questioned his chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati along with his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh on Day 5, new shocking WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty have surfaced, hinting at a drug conspiracy.

The deleted WhatsApp chats were reportedly retrieved and unfold the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - the man who is allegedly a drug dealer. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in WhatsApp chat. It is likely that that the CBI team can join hands with ED in order to analyze the data of Rhea's phone.

After this sensational exposé, it has been learnt that the CBI will question Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, house manager Samuel Miranda, staff Deepesh Sawant. 

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: 

26 August 2020, 09:55 AM

The State Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to DCP Abhishek Trimukhe and Cooper Hospital, seeking a reply on why Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to enter the mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept when only blood relations are allowed. 

The notice has sought a reply from Mumbai police and Cooper hospital on why the rules were not followed in this case, reportedly.

26 August 2020, 09:52 AM

The deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty have surfaced, hinting at a drug conspiracy.  It shows the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - the man who is allegedly a drug dealer. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in WhatsApp chat. 

