Live: State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Mumbai police for allowing Rhea to enter the morgue

26 August 2020, 09:55 AM
The State Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to DCP Abhishek Trimukhe and Cooper Hospital, seeking a reply on why Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to enter the mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept when only blood relations are allowed.
The notice has sought a reply from Mumbai police and Cooper hospital on why the rules were not followed in this case, reportedly.
26 August 2020, 09:52 AM
The deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty have surfaced, hinting at a drug conspiracy. It shows the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya - the man who is allegedly a drug dealer. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case has revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in WhatsApp chat.