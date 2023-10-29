LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Fans Mourn Demise Of 'Chandler Bing' Fame Matthew Perry
Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz LIVE: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. While the nation woke up to a jolting news of passing away of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing' for famous sitcom 'Friends'.
The actor was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday. According to a report by TMZ, Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.
Coming back to Bollywood, celebs attend Leslie Timmins-Saachi Nayak's wedding reception. From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, it was a star-studded affair.
Fans Mourn Untimely Passing Of Everyone's Favourite 'Chandler Bing'
Matthew Perry from the popular 'Friends' series passes away at the age of 54. Famous for his role of 'Chandler Bing', the actor was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday. Taking to X, fans wrote:
I am heartbroken . How can this be true ? Why is this true?? __ May you find happiness in the next life Matt .. we will hold on to Chandler for as long as we can .. _ #MatthewPerry #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/INZsvpV3Ns
— Antigone _ (@acacoyianni) October 29, 2023
Thank you for giving us laughs ! You are the saviour in bad times! Am sure you will spread more laughs in heaven too! #MatthewPerry #ChandlerBing #Friends pic.twitter.com/h4T3YYAE6W
— Nithi _ (@PriyAnkitheart6) October 29, 2023
F.R.I.E.N.D.S That one show which defined a generation of entertainment #ChandlerBing #MatthewPerry
— Abhinav Kumar (@Abhinav_Kumar21) October 29, 2023
RIP _. Thank you for making us laugh #ChandlerBing
You will always be missed_#friends #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/NtbgEevuwQ
— Mukesh Singh Rathour (@MukeshSR96) October 29, 2023
I woke up to devastating news today and it's weighing heavily on my mind who will take care of #Joey. Rewatching season one of #FRIENDS brought me joy, but learning about #ChandlerBing's passing has left me feeling sad and lost. It's hard to find rewatching without #MatthewPerry
— Devendra Jatav (DJ) (@DevendraJatavDJ) October 29, 2023