trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681443
NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Fans Mourn Demise Of 'Chandler Bing' Fame Matthew Perry

Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the wide world of Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trending Entertainment News
LIVE Blog

Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz LIVE: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. While the nation woke up to a jolting news of passing away of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing' for famous sitcom 'Friends'. 

The actor was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday. According to a report by TMZ, Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The first-responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

Coming back to Bollywood, celebs attend Leslie Timmins-Saachi Nayak's wedding reception. From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, it was a star-studded affair. 

Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.

 

29 October 2023
08:35 AM

Fans Mourn Untimely Passing Of Everyone's Favourite 'Chandler Bing' 

Matthew Perry from the popular 'Friends' series passes away at the age of 54. Famous for his role of 'Chandler Bing', the actor was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles apartment on Saturday. Taking to X, fans wrote: 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?