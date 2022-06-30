New Delhi: Lock Upp season 1 finalist Payal Rohatgi and beau wrestler Sangram Singh's pre-wedding rituals have kicked off in Agra. The couple has decided to start their functions in a unique way. The groom-to-be has taken his ladylove with him to feed 200 animals, and 100 orphan children and planted 100 trees on the same day he is getting married!

Common Wealth heavyweight champion wrestler Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi will first start their married life with this noble deed on their wedding day. Talking about the same Sangram Singh said, "It is the most beautiful and auspicious day to do something for nature and humanity. There could not be a nobler beginning for this sacred relationship, where we, on the day of marriage, share our bliss with the world. Mother Nature who has given us so much. We need to pay back nature as everything we receive from her whether it be aur. Water, Earth... Everything is free and we truly don't deserve this benevolence as human beings."

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi's pre-wedding rituals will take place at JP Palace in Agra, where the Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies are organised. The wedding will take place in a temple in Agra followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.