Lopamudra Raut

Lopamudra Raut turns bride in video of 'Hamari atariya pe'

Lopamudra Raut has donned bridal wear for the video.

Lopamudra Raut turns bride in video of &#039;Hamari atariya pe&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss" contestant Lopamudra Raut has donned bridal wear for the video of sensuous love ballad "Hamari atariya pe".

A Times Music exclusive release, "Hamari atariya pe" is a rework of a popular traditional thumri. Taking the tradition forward, this new track has been conceptualised and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, and its music video features Lopamudra.

"There have been many beautiful renditions of 'Hamari atariya pe', but what sets this one apart is not just how it has been visualised, but also how soulfully it has been put together," Lopamudra said in a statement.

Madhubanti shared: "We have grown up listening to many classic interpretations of this traditional thumri, 'Humri atariya pe'. Consequently, to work on this track was a bit scary, but also very fulfilling. When the track and the video started to come together, I was absolutely gratified."

 

Lopamudra Raut, Hamari atariya pe, Bigg Boss
