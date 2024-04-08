'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2': Introducing Abhinav Singh as Gamer Paapi

After Bonita Rajpurohit, the makers of the highly anticipated film, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' introduced the second lead Abhinav Singh as Gamer Paapi.

Directed by the acclaimed Dibakar Banerjee, the film promises to delve into contemporary issues with raw authenticity, and the inclusion of a transgender woman as a protagonist adds another layer of complexity to its narrative.

Taking to Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, which read, "Yeh gamer wild hai... Aur iski life toh hai even wilder! Comment 'Gamepaapi OP!' below. Meet GAMEPAAPI, our second lead of #LoveSexAurDhokha2, in cinemas on 19th April!"Makers on Monday shared the behind-the-scene video in which Abhinav can be seen prepping for his role.

From watching videos to getting into shape to learn the mannerisms of a YouTuber, Abhinav along with the team did very regressive research to get into the skin of the character of a gamer.

On Sunday, Ektaa R Kapoor announced the casting of Bonita Rajpurohit in the pivotal role of Kullu in the upcoming flick on her official Instagram handle.

In a statement, Kapoor expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Every dream is real and deserves to come true."

Director Dibakar Banerjee played a crucial role in mentoring Bonita Rajpurohit, ensuring that her performance resonated with the film's narrative vision.

Rajpurohit's journey to securing the role serves as a testament to her talent and perseverance, as described in a video shared by the film's makers on social media.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' promises to challenge societal norms and offer a fresh perspective on contemporary issues, all while delivering a compelling cinematic experience.

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which was released in 2010, starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

Uorfi Javed is making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which will hit theatres on April 19. (ANI)