हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
warina hussain

Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain features in a devotional track on Sai Baba in 99 Songs

Warina Hussain has a significant part in 99 Songs and is seen portraying a professional singer in the film. 

Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain features in a devotional track on Sai Baba in 99 Songs
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The music maestro AR Rahman made his debut as a producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, which is currently streaming on Netflix. It has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Actress Warina Hussain is seen in a cameo appearance in 99 Songs, a musical romance film starring Ehaan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.

Warina Hussain has a significant part in 99 Songs and is seen portraying a professional singer in the film. She features in a devotional song for Sai Baba as the musical background set in a different time era. She looks stunning in her elegant attire and the actress has managed to make an impression with her performance. 

Warina Hussain made her acting debut with Aayush Sharma in 'Loveyatri' and next she will be seen in a thriller titled 'The Incomplete Man', for which she has already wrapped the shooting. The stunner will soon be making her acting debut in the South film industry too. 

99 Songs released its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions in cinemas in mid-April this year.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
warina hussainSai babaSai Baba song99 SongsAR Rahman
Next
Story

Going on solitary retreat in June with no internet or call service: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti ahead of his first death anniversary

Must Watch

PT11M20S

'Covid infection rate in state under control', says UP CM Yogi Adityanath