Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain features in a devotional track on Sai Baba in 99 Songs

New Delhi: The music maestro AR Rahman made his debut as a producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, which is currently streaming on Netflix. It has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Actress Warina Hussain is seen in a cameo appearance in 99 Songs, a musical romance film starring Ehaan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.

Warina Hussain has a significant part in 99 Songs and is seen portraying a professional singer in the film. She features in a devotional song for Sai Baba as the musical background set in a different time era. She looks stunning in her elegant attire and the actress has managed to make an impression with her performance.

Warina Hussain made her acting debut with Aayush Sharma in 'Loveyatri' and next she will be seen in a thriller titled 'The Incomplete Man', for which she has already wrapped the shooting. The stunner will soon be making her acting debut in the South film industry too.

99 Songs released its Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions in cinemas in mid-April this year.