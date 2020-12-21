Madonna shows off her 'beautiful scar' on hip while flaunting her fit figure

New Delhi: American singer-songwriter Madonna flaunted her fit body while showing a glimpse of her “beautiful scar” by uploading two pictures to social media. Wearing a crop top and black shorts she posed in front of the mirror displaying the marks left from a recent cupping therapy session on her legs.

Using the #recovery #cupping and #beautiful scar hashtags, she took to Instagram and uploaded the similar pictures to her stories.

The singer has been recovering from a hip surgery. Flaunting her lean legs and gorgeous curves she shared the pictures of her recovery which have gone viral.

The singer released her latest album ‘Madame X’ in 2019. The 62-year-old ‘Queen of Pop’ has been active on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic and keeps her fans well updated.