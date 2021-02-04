हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gajendra Chauhan

Farmers protest: Mahabharata’s ‘Yudhishthira’ Gajendra Chauhan ‘warns’ Rihanna, tells her to ‘shut her mouth’

Chauhan in a one minute 30 seconds video, said, “India is a democracy. Our democracy allows us the right to hold demonstrations and organise protests. For the last few months, the farmers of our country have been holding a protest." He added, “I warn Rihanna, not to tweet about the internal affairs of our country." 

Farmers protest: Mahabharata’s ‘Yudhishthira’ Gajendra Chauhan ‘warns’ Rihanna, tells her to ‘shut her mouth’

New Delhi: Actor Gajendra Chauhan, known for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in  B. R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat', flayed Rihanna for her tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. Sharing a video, Chauhan “warned” Rihanna and told her to “shut her mouth”. 

Chauhan in a one minute 30 seconds video, said, “India is a democracy. Our democracy allows us the right to hold demonstrations and organise protests. For the last few months, the farmers of our country have been holding a protest. On this issue, an international celebrity, Rihanna, has put out a tweet.” 

“I warn Rihanna, not to tweet about the internal affairs of our country,” he added.  

“I condemn her act. I just want to tell Rihanna 'shut your mouth'. We do not give you permission to interfere in our internal matters. It is an old reality that celebrities are paid to put out tweets. I want to ask Rihanna what does she know about the farm laws? Does she know where the Red Fort, Tikri border, Ghazipur border and Singhu border are? 

Chauhan further said, “I am sure she does not know anything about the issue. So, why did she tweet then?”

“I urge the citizens of the nation, especially the farmers, to resolve our internal matters via talks with the government and not give an opportunity to people from other countries to take advantage of the situation,” he concluded. 

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared a news article on farmers’ protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest.” Several other celebrities reacted to Rihanna's tweet. While some supported her, others came out in support of the government after the Ministry of External Affairs responded to international celebrities' tweets. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gajendra ChauhanRihannaFarmers protestFarmers' protestMahabharat
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu hits out at Kangana Ranaut, quips if being ‘toxic’ is in her DNA
  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): How long will Priyanka Gandhi do political tours on death?