Farmers protest: Mahabharata’s ‘Yudhishthira’ Gajendra Chauhan ‘warns’ Rihanna, tells her to ‘shut her mouth’

New Delhi: Actor Gajendra Chauhan, known for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in B. R. Chopra's 'Mahabharat', flayed Rihanna for her tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. Sharing a video, Chauhan “warned” Rihanna and told her to “shut her mouth”.

Chauhan in a one minute 30 seconds video, said, “India is a democracy. Our democracy allows us the right to hold demonstrations and organise protests. For the last few months, the farmers of our country have been holding a protest. On this issue, an international celebrity, Rihanna, has put out a tweet.”

“I warn Rihanna, not to tweet about the internal affairs of our country,” he added.

“I condemn her act. I just want to tell Rihanna 'shut your mouth'. We do not give you permission to interfere in our internal matters. It is an old reality that celebrities are paid to put out tweets. I want to ask Rihanna what does she know about the farm laws? Does she know where the Red Fort, Tikri border, Ghazipur border and Singhu border are?

Chauhan further said, “I am sure she does not know anything about the issue. So, why did she tweet then?”

“I urge the citizens of the nation, especially the farmers, to resolve our internal matters via talks with the government and not give an opportunity to people from other countries to take advantage of the situation,” he concluded.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared a news article on farmers’ protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest.” Several other celebrities reacted to Rihanna's tweet. While some supported her, others came out in support of the government after the Ministry of External Affairs responded to international celebrities' tweets.