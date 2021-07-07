हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey arrives at Dilip Kumar’s residence, consoles Saira Banu

Maharashtra CM has also announced a state funeral for the late actor and had earlier tweeted remembering his contribution to the Hindi film industry.

ANI

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister  Uddhav Thackeray was clicked arriving at late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s house. He was also captured consoling Kumar’s wife Saira Banu.

Thackeray is one of the many big personalities and celebrities spotted at Kumar’s residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher are some others who are with Saira in this hour of grief.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at around 7.30am on Wednesday (July 7) at PD Hinduja Hospital. The legendary actor was 98 years old. Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ Kumar has left an indelible mark in the Hindi cinema and is regarded as an institution in himself. He was known for his nuanced acting and also having a star status at the same time.

Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ganga Jamuna, Shakti, Mashaal are some of his many memorable films.

