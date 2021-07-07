Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey arrives at Dilip Kumar’s residence, consoles Saira Banu

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was clicked arriving at late legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s house. He was also captured consoling Kumar’s wife Saira Banu.

Maharashtra CM has also announced a state funeral for the late actor and had earlier tweeted remembering his contribution to the Hindi film industry.

भारतीय चित्रपटसृष्टीला समृद्ध करणारा, रूपेरी नभांगणातला लखलखता तारा निखळला. अजरामर भूमिका साकारणारे दिलीप कुमार यांचे चित्रपटप्रेमी, चाहत्यांच्या हृदयातील स्थानही अजरामर राहील. ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते पद्मविभूषण दिलीप कुमार यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली.

- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 7, 2021

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते दिलीप कुमार जी यांच्या पार्थिवाचे मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी अंत्यदर्शन घेतले व कुटुंबीयांचे सांत्वन केले. — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) July 7, 2021

Thackeray is one of the many big personalities and celebrities spotted at Kumar’s residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher are some others who are with Saira in this hour of grief.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at around 7.30am on Wednesday (July 7) at PD Hinduja Hospital. The legendary actor was 98 years old. Popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ Kumar has left an indelible mark in the Hindi cinema and is regarded as an institution in himself. He was known for his nuanced acting and also having a star status at the same time.

Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ganga Jamuna, Shakti, Mashaal are some of his many memorable films.