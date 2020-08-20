Maharashtra government to not file review petition in Sushant Singh Rajput case, Mumbai police to handover important documents to CBI

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai police is now gearing up to handover all the case-related documents to the CBI officials.

According to sources, the Mumbai police will no longer be conducting a parallel investigation in the actor's death case. It will cooperate with the CBI officials probing Sushant's case.

Also, reports suggest that the Maharashtra government will not be filing the review petition against the SC order of CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Upon their arrival in Mumbai on Thursday, the CBI officers team will first visit the agency headquarters in the city and then meet the Mumbai Police cops who investigated the actor's death case. The CBI team will gather all the information from the police, including the case diary and electronic evidence. The post-mortem report will be collected from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the CBI team is also likely to visit Sushant's home for investigation and recreate the death scene. The officers can also meet those who were present in the house when Sushant died.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.