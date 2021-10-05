हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam and Seema Khan rush to SRK, Gauri's Mannat after Aryan's arrest

As soon as the news of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan to stay in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody until October 7 broke, several Bollywood celebrities made their way to the actor’s Mannat in order to be the family support in this hour of grief.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

As soon as the news of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan to stay in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody until October 7 broke, several Bollywood celebrities made their way to the actor's Mannat in order to be the family support in this hour of grief.

From Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, to Seema Khan, everyone reached at SRK’s home to support the superstar family. The videos have been shared by several Bollywood pages on their official Instagram handles. 

 

Gauri Khan and SRK both are friends with Maheep and Seema, the wives of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Sohail Khan, respectively. The power couple also appeared for their Netflix reality show in order to promote their show.  

Earlier to this, Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan also arrived at his house in order to support SRK and Gauri. 

One by one all the Bollywood personalities are coming out in public and are urging the people not to make preconceived notion and let the law take its course. 

From Suniel Shetty to Sussanne Khan everyone has voiced their opinion regarding the matter and also called it a ‘witch hunt’. 

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday (October 3), a day after NCB raided a cruise party where the star kid was present. The officials recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD and 1.33 lakh cash from the raid. 

Apart from Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar have been arrested.

The star kid will stay in NCB custody until October 7 for further investigation by the officials.

 

