Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar drops special note for his birthday, says ‘You light up my world’

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned 47 years old on Tuesday.

Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Chennai: Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, on Tuesday wished her husband a happy birthday saying that he lit up her world like nobody else. Taking to Instagram, the former actress, posting a picture of her husband, said, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu from various parts of the country and the world on social media.

On the occasion of his birthday, over 200 special shows of his blockbuster film, 'Pokiri' have been organised in theatres around the world. Industry sources say that this is a never before record for an Indian film.

Fans of actor Mahesh Babu have organised these special screenings to mark the actor's birthday.

The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

