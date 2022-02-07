Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan drop son Arhaan at airport, netizens laud their ‘co-parenting’ skills

New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan might have parted ways but that doesn’t stop them from co-parenting their 19 years old son Arhaan. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday (February 7), where they came to drop off Arhaan, who is studying at a foreign University. Malaika and Arbaaz can also be seen having a conversation.

The video of the two was shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram.

Check it out:

In the video, Malaika can be seen dressed in grey tights and jacket. She tied her hair in a bun and was wearing a double mask. Arbaaz Khan was dressed in a plain white t-shirt and blue jeans. Arhaan wore an olive green and brown tracksuit.

Reacting to the video, netizens have hailed Malaika and Arbaaz co-parenting skills. “Seriously even after a divorce, children are the precious gifts to parents who still keep a connection between them,” wrote one. Another commented, “"It is good to see that they are cordial with each other”.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced their separation in 2016 and divorced each other in 2017. The two have moved on in life and Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Earlier, rumours of Malaika and Arjun breaking up started circulating online. Arjun had dismissed them as false. Malaika had later shared a post on ‘finding love in 40s’.

“No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does,” read Malaika’s postthat was later reshared by Arjun Kapoor.