MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora BREAKS her silence on dating younger partner Arjun Kapoor, says 'I'm not ruining his life'!

Malaika Arora spoke about Arjun Kapoor at length and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: Malaika Arora finally got candid about her love life with actor Arjun Kapoor and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him in the latest episode of 'Moving In with Malaika'. In the latest episode of her reality show, Malaika channelled her inner stand-up comic and talked about being targeted over the way she walks, her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and relationship with Arjun. She even cracked jokes on her sister Amrita Arora and friend Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika spoke about Arjun at length and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him. She said: "And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? I am not ruining his life."

"It's not like he was going to school and he couldn't focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it's not like he is bunking classes. I didn't catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon."

Malaika said that Arjun is "a goddam grown up man."

"We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair."

