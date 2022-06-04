NEW DELHI: Malaika Arora is a travel bird. The B-Town's OG fashionista leaves no chance when it comes to fly out of Mumbai. The diva is currently vacationing in Turkey and she has shared the update with her fans on social media. On Saturday, Malaika shared a captivating pictures from Cappadocia, a historical region in Turkey, looking absolutely stunning.

The video shows her running around the streets of Cappadocia, posing amid stunning locales, enjoying local delicacies, and so much more. She is seen striking some cool poses as she dancing on top of a gypsy against the backdrop of an exotic location. She opted for a breezy kaftan dress for her first day in Cappadocia. The outfit is from designer Masaba Gupta's label, 'House Of Masaba'. She teamed the ensemle with boho bangles, golden hoop earrings. In one of the frames, Malla is seen flashes her million-dollar smile, and Oo BOY! We are dead.

Malaika Arora, in the caption, wrote, "It's a red hot weekend." In another Instagram story, she shared the video of a turtle and wrote, "Made a new friend." The actress also picked an off-white printed jumpsuit as she shared pictures at the beach.

Take a look at her post below:

Maheep Kapoor was among the first to leave a red heart under it. Fans, too, have flooded the reply section with dozens of emojis. Malaika Arora has also shared some glimpses from her travel diaries on Instagram Stories. She set our screens on fire with a stunning picture. The text reads, “Can sit and stare all day.” As per the geotag, the picture was clicked at Cappadocia.

Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge in the reality show 'India's Best Dancer'. Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur were also part of the show.

The actress is in a relationship with B-Town heartthrob Arjun Kapoor.

Live TV