Malaika Arora Gets 'Uncomfortable' As Fan Tries To Get Too Close, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Often fans get super excited spotting their favourite celebrity in airports, streets or shopping malls. But there must always be a line of comfort between the two, which sometimes over-enthusiastic followers forget. In a similar incident, Malaika Arora who landed at Mumbai airport yesterday was swarmed by many fans for pictures. To some she happily obliged but a few made her visibly uncomfortable.

In a video now gone viral on the internet, Malaika can be seen making her way out of the airport wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and a crop top. Amid all of this, a male fan tried to get a picture with her but she looked unhappy as the guy got too close to the actress. She can be heard telling the fan ‘Araam se’. Take a look here:

Many people commented on the post and shared their views.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported. Earlier this year, a female fan grabbed Ranbir's face when he was clicking selfies with fans and a female fan even tried to kiss Aditya Roy Kapur after clicking pictures with him.

On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo is often seen hanging out together in the city or jetting off to an exotic locale for a vacation. Their fans love to know more about the stars and recently Malla on her show 'Moving In with Malaika' did talk about dating a younger man.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Valentine's Day together. Doting boyfriend Arjun took to social media and dropped an unseen mushy romantic picture with his lady love.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.