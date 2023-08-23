New Delhi: The very hot Malaika Arora is known for her svelte figure and amazing dancing skills. Putting her superlative dancing skills on display, the stunner grooved to her hit number 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from Dabangg at wellness and lifestyle entrepreneur, Rikka Juneja's birthday bash. The event was a high-profile star-studded affair which also saw other performances.

Social media pages have been abuzz with inside party videos from the birthday party. Take a look at Malla dancing in a shining golden bralette and lehenga.

Besides Malaika setting the stage on fire with her moves, Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, singer Guru Randhawa, Delhi's top influencers and well-known personalities were present at the birthday bash hosted at Gurugram recently.

Recently, reports of Malaika and beau Arjun Kapoor's break-up surfaced online after the latter went on a solo trip and posted a few pictures. Netizens started a debate about whether the duo has split. However, looks like it was just plain rumour. Also, Malaika was recently seen attending AP Dhillion's party alone, which further led to the break-up speculation.

Well, Mala and Arjun have been together since 2019. She was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2016. The couple continues to stay friends and are co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga Centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym.