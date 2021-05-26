Mallika Sherawat opens up on her bold scenes in Murder, says 'I was almost morally assassinated'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat hogged the limelight with Khwahish in 2003 and then went on to feature in Murder (2004). With two of these bold films right at the start of her career, Mallika was a headline maker for obvious reasons. Many years down the line, the actress has opened up on how she dealt with all the criticism.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Mallika Sherawat talked about what all has changed ever since she started and today's cinema. "When I acted in Murder (2004), I was almost morally assassinated for those scenes I shot; I was seen as a fallen woman. Today, those things I did back then are common in our films. People’s perceptions have changed. Our cinema has changed. But even now, when I think of it, nothing beats the cinema of the 50s and 60s. We had wonderful roles for women, but we lack that beauty in our films in a big way. I have waited for years to get a role that has substance."

Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

The actress also opened up on delays in the release of her projects and what kept her busy in-between.

"I was doing so many other things — I was travelling and doing web shows. I am living my life. I don’t have a backing or a boyfriend in this business who will recommend me for roles. I have made my peace with that and the fact that I will do things my way and lead my life on my own terms. It’s great to be a part of cinema", she added.