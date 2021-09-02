Mallika Sherawat trolled by netizens for 'oops moment' captured by paps! - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat recently had an oops fashion moment when she stepped out in Mumbai. In a video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, the actress was seen stepping out of her car, wearing a green maxi dress. When she walked out, one could see her nude bra as her dress had a loose fit. The actress elegantly covered her innerwear with her designer bag.

In the video, a paparazzi was heard asking her if any of her new films are releasing soon. The actress replied and said yes to the pap after which he wished her the best of luck.

Check out Mallika Sherawat's latest video:

Many netizens took to the comments of the video to comment on her dress and troll her for it. One user wrote, "Why cnt These women wear normal decent clothes" however, many also praised her for her bold fashion choice.

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

The actress also opened up on delays in the release of her projects and what kept her busy in-between.