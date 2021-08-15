हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi misses late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary, shares emotional post!

For actor Mandira Bedi, August 15 is just not about Independence Day, her late husband Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary falls on the very same date.

Mandira Bedi misses late husband Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary, shares emotional post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: For actor Mandira Bedi, August 15 is just not about Independence Day, her late husband Raj Kaushal's birth anniversary falls on the very same date.
On Sunday, Mandira took to Instagram and penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of Raj.

"15th August: Was always a celebration. Independence Day and Raj's Birthday...Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled. Here's hoping you're in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love," she wrote.

 

Alongside the heartfelt note, she posted a throwback picture of her sharing smiles with Raj.

Raj, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. He was 49 when he breathed his last.

 

