MANDIRA BEDI

Mandira Bedi pens note for late husband Raj Kaushal on 1st death anniversary, says '365 days without you'

Mandira Bedi lost her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal to a massive heart attack on June 30, 2021. He was 49. 

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Actress Mandira Bedi is a well-known name of the industry. The actress who lost her beloved husband Raj Kaushal excatly a year ago to a heart attack, on Thursday (June 30) remembered him as she dropped a social media post. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal passed away due to a sudden heart attack on June 30, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Shanti' fame penned down an emotional note in the loving memory of her husband on his first death anniversary. She wrote, "365 days without you," and drew a broken heart emoji.

Mandira's post was flooded with kind words from her friends and fans. Rhea Chakraborty commented a string of white heart emojis and wrote, "my love to you." Whereas, Neha Dhupia said, 'Love and strength..." Another comment by Devraj Sanyal read, "love you Mandy… I’m sure Raj watches over all of you. Big big love to u guys." 

For the unversed, the duo was married for 23 years. The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed their son Yug in 2011. They later adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara in 2020. 

Raj was the producer of films such as 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo', My Brother… Nikhil among others. He turned director for 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo' and 'Anthony Kaun Hai'. He started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials. 

