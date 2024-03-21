Maniesh Paul Conquers All The Hearts, Rani Mukerji Addresses Him As The Star Personality Of The Industry

In a heartwarming moment that captivated audiences at the Award ceremony in Mumbai, Actress Rani Mukerji took to the stage to accept her well-deserved accolade. As Mukerji graciously accepted her award, she didn't miss the opportunity to shower Paul with praise with heartfelt words of admiration for fellow entertainer Maniesh Paul that stole the spotlight.

Maniesh Paul is well- Known for his charismatic persona and infectious energy has endeared himself to fans and colleagues alike with his affable nature and remarkable talent. Mukerji acknowledged him not only as a gifted performer but also as a star personality with an undeniable presence.

Expressing her genuine fondness for Paul, Mukerji's words resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting his magnetic charm both on and off the screen. Paul, a self-proclaimed admirer of Mukerji, reciprocated the sentiment with equal warmth, dedicating the iconic song "Tum hi dekho na" to the actress. In a touching exchange that underscored the camaraderie shared among industry peers, Mukerji affectionately declared, "I love you Maniesh. You are truly a star personality of this Indian film Industry” .

Mukerji's sincere admiration for Paul underscores his lasting influence on the entertainment scene, firmly establishing him as a cherished icon within the Indian Film Industry.